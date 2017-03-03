Related Program: 
Live from Studio A

3/3 Live from Studio A: Slamming Doors

Adam Herman fronts this Iron Range roots-rock band, are releasing their second album, St. John's Dance. We'll catch up with the band and find out what they've been up to since their last visit when members join us in the studio on Friday, March 3 at 11am. They have a CD release show the next night at Pizza Luce in Duluth.

The Slamming Doors

2/15 Live From Studio A: Chase Down Blue

By Feb 15, 2017
Chase Down Blue

This Duluth quartet's folk/rock sound has evolved in a post-rock direction on their latest album, Red V. They joined us in the studio on February 15, 2017 for a preview of their release show at Karpele's Manuscript Museum.


1/31 Live From Studio A: Dead Man Winter

By Jan 31, 2017
Dead Man Winter

While Trampled by Turtles is on hiatus, frontman Dave Simonett is releasing an album with this electric side project. Furnace, the band's second full-length, released January 27. We welcomed Simonett into the studio on January 31, 2017 to find out more about the release and his change in focus after 14 years with the hugely successful Turtles. Dead Man Winter performed an in-store the same night at Duluth's Electric Fetus and also has shows at Papa Charlie's at Lutsen on February 3 and at Pizza Luce in Duluth on February 18.

1/27 Live From Studio A: Dead Pigeons

By Jan 27, 2017
Dead Pigeons

This bluegrass/Americana four-piece is the latest project for Minneapolis musician Drew Peterson. Together for 6 years, the band plans to release its second album early this year. We welcomed them to our studios for the first time on January 27, 2017 . They performed the same night at the Red Herring Lounge in Duluth.

2/14 Live From Studio A: Haley Bonar

By Feb 14, 2017
Haley Bonar
Graham Tolbert Photography

We're happy to welcome this indie pop/rock performer (and former Duluthian) back to our studios for a solo set on Tuesday, February 14 at 2pm. We'll find out more about her latest release, Impossible Dream, which garnered critical acclaim and took her on tour around the country and to Europe. She performs the same night at Sacred Heart Music Center in Duluth.