Adam Herman fronts this Iron Range roots-rock band, are releasing their second album, St. John's Dance. We'll catch up with the band and find out what they've been up to since their last visit when members join us in the studio on Friday, March 3 at 11am. They have a CD release show the next night at Pizza Luce in Duluth.
3/3 Live from Studio A: Slamming Doors
By Christine Dean • ago
Adam Herman fronts this Iron Range roots-rock band, are releasing their second album, St. John's Dance. We'll catch up with the band and find out what they've been up to since their last visit when members join us in the studio on Friday, March 3 at 11am. They have a CD release show the next night at Pizza Luce in Duluth.