3/3 Live from Studio A: Slamming Doors

While Trampled by Turtles is on hiatus, frontman Dave Simonett is releasing an album with this electric side project. Furnace, the band's second full-length, released January 27. We welcomed Simonett into the studio on January 31, 2017 to find out more about the release and his change in focus after 14 years with the hugely successful Turtles. Dead Man Winter performed an in-store the same night at Duluth's Electric Fetus and also has shows at Papa Charlie's at Lutsen on February 3 and at Pizza Luce in Duluth on February 18.