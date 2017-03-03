Related Program: 
3/3 Live from Studio A: Jamie Kallestad

This Cloquet native, now based in Boston, joins us in the studio on Friday, March 3 at noon to chat and play tunes from his new EP, In the Belly of the Feast. The EP brings back songs that were written during Kallestad's time with local trio Saint Anyway, but put away once the band split. He performs the same night at 6 at Sir Benedicts Tavern in Duluth.

Jamie Kallestad

4/28 Live From Studio A: Jamie Kallestad

This Cloquet native from the band Saint Anyway is releasing his first solo album, Hungry Heartland. Listen to our session with him from April 28, 2015; it was a preview of his show the following night at Amazing Grace Cafe in Duluth.


3/3 Live from Studio A: Slamming Doors

Adam Herman fronts this Iron Range roots-rock band, are releasing their second album, St. John's Dance. We'll catch up with the band and find out what they've been up to since their last visit when members join us in the studio on Friday, March 3 at 11am. They have a CD release show the next night at Pizza Luce in Duluth.

2/15 Live From Studio A: Chase Down Blue

By Feb 15, 2017
This Duluth quartet's folk/rock sound has evolved in a post-rock direction on their latest album, Red V. They joined us in the studio on February 15, 2017 for a preview of their release show at Karpele's Manuscript Museum.


1/31 Live From Studio A: Dead Man Winter

By Jan 31, 2017
While Trampled by Turtles is on hiatus, frontman Dave Simonett is releasing an album with this electric side project. Furnace, the band's second full-length, released January 27. We welcomed Simonett into the studio on January 31, 2017 to find out more about the release and his change in focus after 14 years with the hugely successful Turtles. Dead Man Winter performed an in-store the same night at Duluth's Electric Fetus and also has shows at Papa Charlie's at Lutsen on February 3 and at Pizza Luce in Duluth on February 18.