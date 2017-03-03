This Cloquet native, now based in Boston, joins us in the studio on Friday, March 3 at noon to chat and play tunes from his new EP, In the Belly of the Feast. The EP brings back songs that were written during Kallestad's time with local trio Saint Anyway, but put away once the band split. He performs the same night at 6 at Sir Benedicts Tavern in Duluth.
3/3 Live from Studio A: Jamie Kallestad
By Christine Dean • ago
