3/1 Live from Studio A extra: The Farsights on the Local

This melodic Duluth power trio joins us for an interview and performance on the Local on Wednesday, March 1 at 5:30pm. They have a release show for their new 7" EP, Traffic, on Friday, March 3 at the Red Herring in Duluth.

The Basement & Ellipsis Present: The Farsights 7" Release Show

103.3 The Basement, in conjunction with Ellipsis, is proud to present The Farsights.

3/3 Live from Studio A: Jamie Kallestad

This Cloquet native, now based in Boston, joins us in the studio on Friday, March 3 at noon to chat and play tunes from his new EP, In the Belly of the Feast. The EP brings back songs that were written during Kallestad's time with local trio Saint Anyway, but put away once the band split. He performs the same night at 6 at Sir Benedicts Tavern in Duluth.

3/3 Live from Studio A: Slamming Doors

The Slamming Doors

Adam Herman fronts this Iron Range roots-rock band, are releasing their second album, St. John's Dance. We'll catch up with the band and find out what they've been up to since their last visit when members join us in the studio on Friday, March 3 at 11am. They have a CD release show the next night at Pizza Luce in Duluth.

2/15 Live From Studio A: Chase Down Blue

By Feb 15, 2017
Chase Down Blue

This Duluth quartet's folk/rock sound has evolved in a post-rock direction on their latest album, Red V. They joined us in the studio on February 15, 2017 for a preview of their release show at Karpele's Manuscript Museum.