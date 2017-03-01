This melodic Duluth power trio joins us for an interview and performance on the Local on Wednesday, March 1 at 5:30pm. They have a release show for their new 7" EP, Traffic, on Friday, March 3 at the Red Herring in Duluth.
3/1 Live from Studio A extra: The Farsights on the Local
