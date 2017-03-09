Related Program: 
Northland Morning

The 24-Hour Plays

By 1 hour ago

The formula: 6 playwrights, 6 directors, 24 actors, and 1 musical guest create six new short plays in the course of a single day — and perform them in front of a live audience that night. The result: The 24 Hour Plays.

Bill Payne, the Dean of the School of Fine Arts, is going to be one of the directors next Monday night at the historic Pantages Theatre in Minneapolis of a performance of The 24 Hour Plays®.  The event is a celebration of the Pantages Theatre’s 100th anniversary, presented by the Hennepin Theatre Trust and the UMD School of Fine Arts in collaboration with the 24 Hour Play Company. Proceeds support programs for young up-and-coming musical theatre talent in Minnesota.

William Payne
24 Hour Plays
Hennepin Theatre Trust
UMD School of Fine Arts
school of fine arts
Radio Theatre

