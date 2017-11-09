23rd Veteran Recon - a program to help have a positive civilian life

Today Mike Waldron joins us as we talk about his program, 23rd Veteran Recon that helps recondition brains after being exposed to traumatic experiences in the military. This program re-trains negative triggers using workouts and positive psychology.

Physical fitness is a key component to get the heart rate up and release positive BDNF neurons.

The program isn't touchy-feely, although Waldron's British lab, Dexter, sure does get petted and hugged often.

Dexter is a veteran therapy dog that is a new addition in Waldron's family.