This Duluth quartet's folk/rock sound has evolved in a post-rock direction on their latest album, Red V. They join us in the studio on Wednesday, February 15 at 1pm for a preview of their release show at Karpele's Manuscript Museum on Friday, February 17 at 8pm.
2/15 Live From Studio A: Chase Down Blue
By Christine Dean • ago
This Duluth quartet's folk/rock sound has evolved in a post-rock direction on their latest album, Red V. They join us in the studio on Wednesday, February 15 at 1pm for a preview of their release show at Karpele's Manuscript Museum on Friday, February 17 at 8pm.