Related Program: 
Live from Studio A

2/15 Live From Studio A: Chase Down Blue

By ago
  • Chase Down Blue
    Facebook // Chase Down Blue

This Duluth quartet's folk/rock sound has evolved in a post-rock direction on their latest album, Red V. They join us in the studio on Wednesday, February 15 at 1pm for a preview of their release show at Karpele's Manuscript Museum on Friday, February 17 at 8pm.

Chase Down Blue

Tags: 
Live from Studio A
Chase Down Blue
Live Music
Local Music

Related Content

5/2 Live From Studio A: Chase Down Blue

By May 2, 2016
Chase Down Blue
Facebook // Chase Down Blue

HOMEGROWN WEEK ON KUMD.
We kicked off Homegrown Week with a session with three fourths of this Duluth band, whose sound combines soft-to-loud post-rock dynamics with indie folk harmonies.

Since releasing an EP last August, the group's been working on its first full-length release. They joined us on May 2, 2016.

1/31 Live From Studio A: Dead Man Winter

By Jan 31, 2017
Dead Man Winter

While Trampled by Turtles is on hiatus, frontman Dave Simonett is releasing an album with this electric side project. Furnace, the band's second full-length, released January 27. We welcomed Simonett into the studio on January 31, 2017 to find out more about the release and his change in focus after 14 years with the hugely successful Turtles. Dead Man Winter performed an in-store the same night at Duluth's Electric Fetus and also has shows at Papa Charlie's at Lutsen on February 3 and at Pizza Luce in Duluth on February 18.

1/27 Live From Studio A: Dead Pigeons

By Jan 27, 2017
Dead Pigeons

This bluegrass/Americana four-piece is the latest project for Minneapolis musician Drew Peterson. Together for 6 years, the band plans to release its second album early this year. We welcomed them to our studios for the first time on January 27, 2017 . They performed the same night at the Red Herring Lounge in Duluth.

2/14 Live From Studio A: Haley Bonar

By ago
Haley Bonar
Graham Tolbert Photography

We're happy to welcome this indie pop/rock performer (and former Duluthian) back to our studios for a solo set on Tuesday, February 14 at 2pm. We'll find out more about her latest release, Impossible Dream, which garnered critical acclaim and took her on tour around the country and to Europe. She performs the same night at Sacred Heart Music Center in Duluth.