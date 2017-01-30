2017 Beargrease Trail Reports - MONDAY: Some winners, some snow, and a radio finish!

It was a fast start for the John Beargrease Sled Dog marathon yesterday, and we have lots of winners to report already.

2017 JR Race Results

1. Jasper Johnson, Duluth, MN

2. Julia Cross, Thunder Bay, ON

3. Talia Martens, Brule, WI

4. Samuel Louters, Hollandale, MN

2017 Rec Race Results (top 5)

1. Jim Ward - Duluth, MN

2. Ann Stead - Duluth, MN

3. Linus Meyer - Melrose, MN

4. Darcy Stanley-Nord, - Milaca, MN

5. Morgan McClelland - Isabella, MN

In the mid-distance race, Martha Schouweiler of Irma, Wisconsin won for the third time in a row, coming across the finish line just two minutes before competitor Ross Fraboni this morning around 7:00am.

And while we're still waiting for the list of finishers in the mid-distance race, race director Jason Rice looked out the window and spotted Jennifer Freking crossing the finish line this morning!

2017 Mid-Distance Finishers (so far)

1 Martha Schouweiler, Irma, Wi

2. Ross Fraboni, Duluth, MN

3. Bruce Langmaid, Kearney ON

4. Mike Beston, St. Cloud, MN

5. Rita Weheseler, Tofte, MN

KUMD Beargrease Report, 8 AM Monday, January 30

By 2 pm on Monday, Ryan Redington is the first to arrive at the mid-way point in Grand Portage! However, later in the race he will have to take additional mandatory rest that others have already acquired. Whether his strategy of pushing ahead early will work remains to be seen. The new snowfall hasn't been a huge factor yet, but as it continues to come down it may impact racers farther back in the pack. Tune in tomorrow morning at 8 a.m. to find out!

KUMD Beargrease Report, 2 PM Monday, January 30

Here are some photos from the Two Harbors to Trail Center leg of the Marathon. Thank you to special contributors Jessica Phoenix and Kyle Krohn, both of whom work with the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon Photo Exhibit!