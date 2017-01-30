Related Program: 
Northland Morning

2017 Beargrease Trail Reports - MONDAY: Some winners, some snow, and a radio finish!

By Jan 30, 2017
Related Program: 
Northland Morning

It was a fast start for the John Beargrease Sled Dog marathon yesterday, and we have lots of winners to report already.

2017 JR Race Results

1.  Jasper Johnson, Duluth, MN

2. Julia Cross, Thunder Bay, ON

3.  Talia Martens, Brule, WI

4. Samuel Louters, Hollandale, MN

2017 Rec Race Results (top 5)

1. Jim Ward - Duluth, MN
2. Ann Stead - Duluth, MN
3. Linus Meyer - Melrose, MN
4. Darcy Stanley-Nord, - Milaca, MN
5. Morgan McClelland - Isabella, MN

Mid-distance winner Martha Schouweiler with her lead dogs Normandy and Kersey
Credit John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon

In the mid-distance race, Martha Schouweiler of Irma, Wisconsin won for the third time in a row, coming  across the finish line just two minutes before competitor Ross Fraboni this morning around 7:00am.

And while we're still waiting for the list of finishers in the mid-distance race, race director Jason Rice looked out the window and spotted Jennifer Freking crossing the finish line this morning!

2017 Mid-Distance Finishers (so far)

1 Martha Schouweiler, Irma, Wi

2.  Ross Fraboni, Duluth, MN

3.  Bruce Langmaid, Kearney ON

4. Mike Beston, St. Cloud, MN

5. Rita Weheseler, Tofte, MN

By 2 pm on Monday, Ryan Redington is the first to arrive at the mid-way point in Grand Portage! However, later in the race he will have to take additional mandatory rest that others have already acquired.  Whether his strategy of pushing ahead early will work remains to be seen.  The new snowfall hasn't been a huge factor yet, but as it continues to come down it may impact racers farther back in the pack. Tune in tomorrow morning at 8 a.m. to find out!

Here are some photos from the Two Harbors to Trail Center leg of the Marathon.  Thank you to special contributors Jessica Phoenix and Kyle Krohn, both of whom work with the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon Photo Exhibit!

Leaving Trail Center
Credit ©Jessica Phoenix

Coming into Trail Center
Credit ©Jessica Phoenix

Coming into Trail Center
Credit ©Jessica Phoenix

Finland checkpoint several years ago, between 2 & 3 am. Kyle says the temp was 28 below zero. The checkpoint coordinator had placed luminaries in the trees as a welcome to the mushers coming into the checkpoint
Credit ©Kyle Krohn

Sawbill checkpoint- Sawbill is the only checkpoint that is non assisted. Meaning the musher cannot have help bedding his/her team, preparing the food or anything. This is the test for those who want to qualify for the Iditarod Race.
Credit ©Kyle Krohn

Tags: 
Beargrease 2017
John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon
Beargrease Reports

Related Content

New names, new layovers and a fast start: it's Beargrease time!

By Jan 30, 2017

45 mushers and over 400 dogs got off to a fast start yesterday morning with the 33 running of the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon.

The unseasonable warmth of a week or so ago turned the Alger Grade Gravel Pit north of Two Harbors into a skating rink for spectators, but neither snow nor cold nor ice stayed spectators from seeing off the mushers as they started the swift completion of their almost 400 mile race.

Beargrease Primer #2 and Photo Essay: sleds and teams

By Jan 28, 2017

Here’s the thing about dogsleds for racing: aside from the runners and the lightweight design, they’re not so much about “go” as they are about “stop.”

And if you’ve ever seen sled dogs being harnessed up for a run, you know why. 

No wonder most mushers use a snub line to attach their rig to the dog truck or some other stationary object! 

Dogsleds

This is called a “track” or “drag mat.”  Chances are, you’ll see mushers standing on it as their teams explode from the starting line. 

Beargrease Primer #1 and Photo Essay: Puppies

By Jan 27, 2017

Anyone who’s ever tried to pick their next best friend out of a stampede of big feet, slurping tongues, wiggly bodies and whipping tails knows that, when faced with a litter of puppies, the temptation is to just take them all home.

But when sled dog racers get a litter of puppies, it takes a while to know which puppies have what it takes to make a good sled dog.  So all they can do is hang out with the puppies … and wait.