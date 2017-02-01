2017 Beargrease Trail Reports: BREAKING NEWS: Ryan Anderson Wins 3rd Time!

Ryan Anderson and his team crossed the finish line at Billy's Tavern just after 10 this morning, becoming the 2017 John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon Champion! The final time: 2 days, 23 hours, and 10 minutes. This is Anderson's 3rd win; he previously won in 2011 and 2015.

However, close behind are Ryan Redington in second, being chased by 4-time champion Nathan Schoeder and Matthew Schmidt. It looks possible that Schmidt or Schroeder could catch up to Redington before the finish! Who will come in 2nd, 3rd and 4th? It is a true sprint to the finish. We will update you at 11 am on 103.3 KUMD Duluth Public Radio!

UPDATE: Crossing the finish line within 15 minutes of each other, the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th place finishers are Ryan Redington (Wasilla, AK), Nathan Schroeder (Warba, MN), and Matthew Schmidt (Grand Marais, MN), respectively.