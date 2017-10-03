"1984" - "we can believe the lie until it becomes the truth"

Despite what social media tells us (on our screens, no less), the line "The people will not revolt. They will not look up from their screens long enough to notice what’s happening" did not come from George Orwell's 1949 novel 1984.

It did, however, come from the stage play based on the novel, an adaptation by Robert Icke and Duncan MacMillan that premiered in 2013.

Regardless, the book and the stage show have sparked plenty of discussion recently as they resonate with readers and audiences in ways Orwell never thought possible in 1949.

