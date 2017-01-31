1/31 Live From Studio A: Dead Man Winter

While Trampled by Turtles takes a break, mandolinist Erik Berry has been working on his own projects, including this Grateful Dead-based duo that teams him with Marc Gartman of Glitteratti, Coyote, and various other Duluth bands. They joined us in the studio on January 4, 2017, to talk about their mutual love for the Dead and how they've approached the project, with each performance recreating the entire set list for a particular Grateful Dead show. We found out how they pick which shows to do and how they face the challenge of adapting full-band tunes to just guitar and mandolin. The two were kicking off a Wednesday night residency at the Red Herring Lounge in Duluth for the month of January.