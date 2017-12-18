12/22 Live From Studio A: Benjamin Cartel

If you've seen the Mahtowah, Minnesota country gospel band the Holy Hootenanners, you know they sometimes bring their kids onstage to contribute to a tune or two. Now some of those offspring, ranging in age from 11 to 14, have formed their own group and recently recorded an album with Rich Mattson at Sparta Sound. They have a release show for that disc, American Hippie, on Saturday, December 16 at Beaner's Central in Duluth and joined us in the studio on December 14, 2017 for a preview.