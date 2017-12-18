12/22 Live From Studio A: Benjamin Cartel

This Brooklyn-based indie pop/rock performer recently released a new album, Flickering Light. We'll find out more about it when he joins us in the studio on Friday, December 22 at 2pm. He performs the same night at the Red Herring Lounge in Duluth. Benjamin CartelRed Herring Lounge
Check out our session with this indie pop/rock group that got its start in Duluth from September 11, 2015. We talked about their latest project, Stories from the Road, a series of short documentaries highlighting inspiring stories of fans the band has met on tour. They also gave us some hints about their next album, due to be released song by song over the next few months along with an accompanying movie.
If you've seen the Mahtowah, Minnesota country gospel band the Holy Hootenanners, you know they sometimes bring their kids onstage to contribute to a tune or two. Now some of those offspring, ranging in age from 11 to 14, have formed their own group and recently recorded an album with Rich Mattson at Sparta Sound. They have a release show for that disc, American Hippie, on Saturday, December 16 at Beaner's Central in Duluth and joined us in the studio on December 14, 2017 for a preview.
Husband-and-wife duo Kristoffer and Abby Jo Robin make up this Americana folk/grass group. Originally from Mankato, the pair traveled around the country as glass artists at Renaissance Fairs before making Duluth their home base for most of the year while still spending a few months at festivals in North Carolina and Arizona. We welcomed them back to the studio on December 15, 2017 to talk about their new album, Son of the Machine, and share some tunes.