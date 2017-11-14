Related Program: 
12/15 Live From Studio A: Mama's Stolen Horses

By egilhousen 53 minutes ago

Credit Mama's Stolen Horses Facebook

Husband and wife duo Kristoffer and Abby Jo Robin make up this Americana folk/grass group. Originally from Mankato, the pair traveled around the country as glass artists at Renaissance Fairs before making Duluth their home base for most of the year, also spending a few months in the Southwest. We welcome them back to the studio on Friday, December 15 at 1pm. They have a CD release party for their new album Son of the Machine the same night at Amazing Grace Bakery in Duluth.

Mama's Stolen Horses

Amazing Grace Bakery

12/18 Live From Studio A: Hugh Masterson

By egilhousen Nov 13, 2017
Hugh Masterson
HughMastersonMusic.com

This Wisconsin native, formerly of Hugh Bob and the Hustle, recently released a solo EP, Lost + Found. After moving to Nashville to explore more music opportunities, the singer/songwriter has had the chance to tour with Nikki Lane, Margo Price, and other Nashville-based performers. He joins us in the studio on Monday, December 18 at 2pm and performs the same night at Blacklist in Duluth.

Hugh Masterson

Blacklist

11/17 Live From Studio A: Josh Harmony and Co.

By egilhousen Nov 13, 2017
Josh Harmony and Co.
Josh Harmony Facebook

In addition to writing and performing psychedelic rock, this Minneapolis musician is also a pro skateboarder and a visual artist. He and his band will perform at the Rex Bar in Duluth on Friday, November 17 at the afterparty for Prove Collective's Plys with Purpose event, an exhibition and silent auction featuring skateboard decks. Proceeds from this fundraiser will go towards building a state-of-the-art skate park in Gary New Duluth. They'll join us in the studio for a preview that same afternoon at 2pm.

9/29 Live from Studio A: Coyote 10th Anniversary

By Sep 29, 2017
Coyote in Studio A
KUMD

Local musicians Jerree Small and Marc Gartman have been making beautiful acoustic music together as Coyote for 10 years now. Along the way they added bass player Matt Mobley and released a handful of albums. In honor of the band's anniversary, they performed at Sacred Heart Music Center in Duluth on September 29. We got a preview when Small and Gartman joined us in the studio the same day.