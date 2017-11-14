12/15 Live From Studio A: Mama's Stolen Horses

Husband and wife duo Kristoffer and Abby Jo Robin make up this Americana folk/grass group. Originally from Mankato, the pair traveled around the country as glass artists at Renaissance Fairs before making Duluth their home base for most of the year, also spending a few months in the Southwest. We welcome them back to the studio on Friday, December 15 at 1pm. They have a CD release party for their new album Son of the Machine the same night at Amazing Grace Bakery in Duluth.

Mama's Stolen Horses

Amazing Grace Bakery