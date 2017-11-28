12/14 Live From Studio A: The Langertsons

If you've seen the Mahtowah, Minnesota country gospel band the Holy Hootenanners, you know they sometimes bring their kids onstage to contribute to a tune or two. Now some of those kids have formed their own group and recently recorded an album with Rich Mattson at Sparta Sound. They have a release show for that disc, American Hippie, on Saturday, December 16 at Beaner's Central in Duluth and join us in the studio on Thursday, December 14 at 2pm for a preview.
Listen to our session from June 5, 2015 with the latest project from this local musician, producer, and owner of Sparta Sound Studio. Known for his work with Ol' Yeller, the Bitter Spills, and several other projects, Mattson describes the Northstars as "Cosmic Folk." They performed a CD release show the same night at the Red Herring Lounge in Duluth.
Rich Mattson and the Northstars joined us in the studio to chat about their project and play us a few tunes.
This 10-piece gospel band, formed in a country church in Mahtowa, Minnesota, returned with its third album, The Rumble, just in time for the fifth annual Mahtowah Hootenanny on July 8, 2017. The new disc sees the band adding more soul to their country gospel sound. We welcomed six band members to the studio on July 7, 2017.
This country gospel group, which includes local musician Colleen Myhre, got its start playing at a small country church in Mahtowa, Minnesota. They recently released their second album and joined us in the studio on June 26, 2015. They performed at a CD release show on June 28 at 7pm at Teatro Zuccone in Duluth. The Holy Hootenanners Teatro Zuccone