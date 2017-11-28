12/14 Live From Studio A: The Langertsons

This 10-piece gospel band, formed in a country church in Mahtowa, Minnesota, returned with its third album, The Rumble, just in time for the fifth annual Mahtowah Hootenanny on July 8, 2017. The new disc sees the band adding more soul to their country gospel sound. We welcomed six band members to the studio on July 7, 2017.

