12/12 Live From Studio A: Eira

If you've seen the Mahtowah, Minnesota country gospel band the Holy Hootenanners, you know they sometimes bring their kids onstage to contribute to a tune or two. Now some of those kids have formed their own group and recently recorded an album with Rich Mattson at Sparta Sound. They have a release show for that disc, American Hippie, on Saturday, December 16 at Beaner's Central in Duluth and join us in the studio on Thursday, December 14 at 2pm for a preview.