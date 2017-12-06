12/12 Live From Studio A: Eira

Fiddler Liesel Wilson of the Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua Orchestra joins Sue Spencer and Jim Ofsthun of Celtic bands Willowgreen and McGinnis' Kitchen in this group that performs music from around the world. Last year the trio put out a holiday album,Glen Tidings; this year they'll be performing a holiday show on Thursday, December 14 at 7:30pm at Duluth's Peace United Church of Christ. They'll bring some holiday cheer to our studios and give us a preview of that show on Tuesday, December 12 at 1pm.