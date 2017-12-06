Related Program: 
Live from Studio A

12/12 Live From Studio A: Eira

By egilhousen 53 minutes ago

Credit Eiramusic.com & Fitz Photo

Fiddler Liesel Wilson of the Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua Orchestra joins Sue Spencer and Jim Ofsthun of Celtic bands Willowgreen and McGinnis' Kitchen in this group that performs music from around the world. Last year the trio put out a holiday album,Glen Tidings; this year they'll be performing a holiday show on Thursday, December 14 at 7:30pm at Duluth's Peace United Church of Christ. They'll bring some holiday cheer to our studios and give us a preview of that show on Tuesday, December 12 at 1pm.

 Eira  

Tags: 
Live from Studio A
Live Music
Eira
Fiddle
Holiday

Related Content

4/27 Live From Studio A: G. Love

G. Love

Listen to our session with this Philadelphia musician from Wednesday, April 27. His latest album, Fixin' to Die, was produced by the Avett Brothers.

G. Love

12/14 Live From Studio A: The Langertsons

By egilhousen Nov 28, 2017
The Langerstons
The Langerstons Facebook

 If you've seen the Mahtowah, Minnesota country gospel band the Holy Hootenanners, you know they sometimes bring their kids onstage to contribute to a tune or two. Now some of those kids have formed their own group and recently recorded an album with Rich Mattson at Sparta Sound. They have a release show for that disc, American Hippie, on Saturday, December 16 at Beaner's Central in Duluth and join us in the studio on Thursday, December 14 at 2pm for a preview.

11/17 Live From Studio A: Josh Harmony and Co.

By egilhousen Nov 13, 2017
Josh Harmony & Co.
KUMD

In addition to writing and performing psychedelic rock, this Minneapolis musician is also a pro skateboarder and a visual artist. He and his band performed at the Rex Bar in Duluth on November 17 at the afterparty for Prove Collective's Plys with Purpose event, an exhibition and silent auction featuring skateboard decks. Proceeds from this fundraiser go towards building a state-of-the-art skate park in Gary New Duluth. They joined us in the studio for a preview that same afternoon.

Josh Harmony