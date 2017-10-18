Related Program: 
11/2 Live From Studio A: Sara Thomsen, Maggie Wheeler, and Emile Hassan Dyer

Credit Echoes of Peace Facebook Page

Thomsen will lead her Echoes of Peace choir at the annual Duluth Sister Cities International fundraising concert, One Village Many Voices, on November 3 at St. Scholastica's Mitchell Auditorium. This year's guest performers include Wheeler, who's best known as the actress who portrayed Janice on TV's Friends. Wheeler is also a singer, songwriter, workshop facilitator. Hassan Dyer is a vocalist, percussionist, vocal improviser, and storyteller who was raised in France and Senegal and has been influenced by the music of West Africa. He and Wheeler co-founded the Golden Bridge Community Choir of Los Angeles eleven years ago. The trio joins us in the studio for a preview of the concert on Thursday, November 2 at 2pm.

