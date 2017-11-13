11/17 Live From Studio A: Josh Harmony and Co.

In addition to writing and performing psychedelic rock, this Minneapolis musician is also a pro skateboarder and a visual artist. He and his band will perform at the Rex Bar in Duluth on Friday, November 17 at the afterparty for Prove Collective's Plys with Purpose event, an exhibition and silent auction featuring skateboard decks. Proceeds from this fundraiser will go towards building a state-of-the-art skate park in Gary New Duluth. They'll join us in the studio for a preview that same afternoon at 2pm.

