Related Program: 
Live from Studio A

11/17 Live From Studio A: Josh Harmony and Co.

By egilhousen 2 hours ago

Credit Josh Harmony Facebook

In addition to writing and performing psychedelic rock, this Minneapolis musician is also a pro skateboarder and a visual artist. He and his band will perform at the Rex Bar in Duluth on Friday, November 17 at the afterparty for Prove Collective's Plys with Purpose event, an exhibition and silent auction featuring skateboard decks. Proceeds from this fundraiser will go towards building a state-of-the-art skate park in Gary New Duluth. They'll join us in the studio for a preview that same afternoon at 2pm.

Josh Harmony

Plys with Purpose Event

The Rex Bar

Tags: 
Josh Harmony
Live Music
Live from Studio A
duluth
Rex Bar
Plys with Purpose

Related Content

10/13 Live from Studio A: Rich Mattson and the Northstars

By egilhousen Oct 4, 2017
Rich Mattson and the Northstars
KUMD

Mattson has left his mark all over the Minneapolis, Duluth, and Iron Range music scenes through the years in bands including the Glenrustles and Ol' Yeller and as a producer and owner of Sparta Sound Studio. His latest project, which also features his partner Germaine Gemberling, releases its third album, Aeroplane Mode, on Friday, October 13 at the Cedar Lounge in Superior. We got a preview when the band stopped by for a session that same afternoon at 2:30.

Rich Mattson and the Northstars

9/29 Live from Studio A: Black River Revue

By Sep 20, 2017
Black River Revue Live in Studio A
KUMD

This local bluegrass-influenced four-piece releases its third album, Just Can't Win in style with back-to-back shows at Pizza Luce, September 29 and September 30. They also squeezed in an in-store performance at the Electric Fetus and a session with us on September 29.

Black River Revue

Pizza Luce