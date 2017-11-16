Related Program: 
Northland Morning

11/16 Forever Home

By egilhousen 48 minutes ago

 Buddy

Meet Buddy. He is an adult mix breed brought in by an owner who can no longer care for him. Buddy is a great dog, friendly, loves everyone, great with kids, just a really nice fella who is misplaced from a loving home. He needs a family of his own.He is neutered, vet checked and vaccinated. 

Corbin

Corbin is a black and white small American Shelter Dog who is 6 years old. He/She came to us as a transfer from a different shelter and is now looking for his new loving home! Corbin is a bit shy at first, but once he warms up to someone he becomes cuddly and playful - his favorite game is tag! He will be neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated by the time of adoption 

Comet

Comet is a domestic shorthair kitten. He is a 3 month old orange tabby cat that is looking for a home!

Jinxie

Jinxie is a 2 year old domestic short hair cat. This black and white beauty is looking for a loving home!  

