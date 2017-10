Mattson has left his mark all over the Minneapolis, Duluth, and Iron Range music scenes through the years in bands including the Glenrustles and Ol' Yeller and as a producer and owner of Sparta Sound Studio. His latest project, which also features his partner Germaine Gemberling, releases its third album, Aeroplane Mode, on Friday, October 13 at the Cedar Lounge in Superior. We'll get a preview when the band stops by for a session that same afternoon at 2:30.

Rich Mattson and the Northstars

Cedar Lounge