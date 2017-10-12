10/11 Forever Home

Hermann

Hermann is a tabby orange and white Domestic Short Hair who is 7 years old. He came to us from a previous home and is now looking for his new loving family! Hermann is a sweet boy who loves to give kisses and cuddle. He would like nothing more than to lounge around all day long with his favorite people by his side. His previous owner says that he likes to play with toys and is very smart! He will be neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated by the time of adoption.

Roland

Roland is a black, brown and white American Shelter Dog who is 8 years old. He came to us as a stray from Hermantown and is now looking for his new loving home! Roland is a charming, affable boy who would love some attention and may even reward you with a satisfied howl! He will be neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated by the time of adoption.

Kalahan

Meet Kalahan. He is a year old male Newfy, Mastiff mix. He was surrendered by his owners. Kalahan is a big boy who will need a family to take time to earn his trust. He is a good boy who has come a long way since his stay at the shelter. He has been vet checked, neutered and vaccinated. He is ready for the right family to complete his life.

Leslie Knope

Female domestic shorthair, primary color muted calico